Pep Guardiola, the Premier League and Xabi Alonso: Winners & losers of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool exit as FSG try to replace legendary boss

The Reds' rivals are obviously delighted by the German's imminent exit but others are absolutely devastated...

Jurgen Klopp will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season. Less than 24 hours on from the official announcement, it's a statement that is clearly going to get some getting used to, given the entire football world is still in a state of shock.

It would have made some sense last summer, given Liverpool endured a trying 2023-24 campaign that finished trophy-less and Klopp appeared both agitated and exhausted at times. But the German looked refreshed this season, leading his team back to the top of the Premier League.

Consequently, some are delighted by the news that Klopp is quitting two years before his contract was set to expire, while others are absolutely devastated. Below, GOAL runs through all of the winners and losers from this stunning news...