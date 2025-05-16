'That is the problem!' - Pep Guardiola mourns FA Cup's loss of relevance as he insists final against Crystal Palace is 'definitely important' for Man City after horror season
Pep Guardiola has defended the reputation of the FA Cup as Manchester City look to salvage their terrible season beating Crystal Palace in the final.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pep proud of team's FA Cup record
- He believes competition is undervalued
- City in third consecutive final