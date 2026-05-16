AFP
Pep Guardiola avoids question on Man City future after FA Cup final win amid reports he could quit Premier League giants
Guardiola dodges exit talk at Wembley
Guardiola remained coy when asked about his future at the club following a narrow 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The victory secured Guardiola’s 20th major trophy since arriving in England, but the milestone was overshadowed by growing reports that the legendary coach could be nearing the end of his tenure in Manchester.
Despite the high-stakes atmosphere of a cup final, Guardiola appeared in a playful yet deflective mood during his post-match media duties. When pushed for clarity on whether he would remain in the dugout beyond the current campaign, the former Barcelona boss chose to sidestep the inquiry rather than offer any definitive reassurance to the City faithful.
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A joke and a quick exit
The moment occurred during a live interview with TNT Sports, where presenter Laura Woods questioned whether this season would mark his final term at the helm of the Premier League giants. Guardiola, who has now spent a decade at the Etihad Stadium, laughed off the suggestion without providing a straight answer to the cameras.
“What rumours?” he replied with a smile. “Have a lovely evening.” The brief exchange left fans and pundits alike wondering if the 55-year-old is preparing to walk away at the end of the season.
Double delight for City
On the pitch, City secured the FA Cup thanks to a 72nd-minute strike from Antoine Semenyo. The forward clinically finished from an Erling Haaland cutback to break the deadlock in a tense affair against Chelsea. The win marks City’s second trophy of the season following their Carabao Cup success against Arsenal earlier this year.
The victory keeps City's dreams of a domestic treble alive, although they remain reliant on Arsenal slipping up in the final stages of the Premier League season. With two trophies already in the bag, the focus now shifts entirely to the conclusion of a gruelling league campaign and the potential for even more silverware.
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The hunt for the Premier League title
The city currently trail Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal by two points with only two games remaining in their schedule. Guardiola’s men must travel to Bournemouth on Tuesday before hosting Aston Villa on the final day of the season. They know that even six points might not be enough if the Gunners maintain their perfect form through their final fixtures against Burnley and Crystal Palace.
While the title race goes down to the wire, the cloud of Guardiola’s future continues to hang over the club. After 10 years of unprecedented success, the prospect of a City side without Pep is becoming a more prominent talking point.