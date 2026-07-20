Pep Guardiola's desk lamp and coffee cup up for sale! Man City to auction off ex-coach's office equipment following departure

City have opened the doors to Guardiola's inner sanctum, launching a fascinating online auction on Monday that allows fans to purchase direct artefacts from the Spaniard's legendary tenure. The extraordinary collection comprises the everyday office equipment, personal effects, and unique tactical tools utilised by the manager before his high-profile departure from the club at the conclusion of last season.

Guardiola left City at the end of the last season after leading them to six Premier League titles during a decade in charge, also securing a Champions League and a Club World Cup trophy. His exit marked the end of a dominant cycle, and the club is now offering fans a way to keep a physical connection to the man who masterminded their recent success.