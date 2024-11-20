Pep Guardiola's furious X-rated rant at Phil Foden revealed as new Man City documentary takes viewers behind the scenes

AFPScott WilsonPep Guardiola's furious X-rated rant at Phil Foden revealed as new Man City documentary takes viewers behind the scenesManchester CityP. GuardiolaShowbizP. FodenPremier LeagueManchester City's new documentary chronicles their latest Premier League triumph, and features a fiery Pep Guardiola rant towards Phil Foden.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity release new behind-the-scenes documentaryTogether: 4-In-A-Row chronicles 2023-24 triumphGuardiola unleashes ferocious rebuke at FodenFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther61282 Votes