Pep Guardiola delivers new update on Erling Haaland injury as Man City sweat on star striker's availability for Nottingham Forest clash

Guardiola was asked about the increased importance in set pieces in the Premier League after Liverpool boss Arne Slot said "my football heart doesn't like it". The Dutchman explained: "Now, most of the games I see in the Premier League are not for me a joy to watch but it's always interesting because it's so competitive and that is what makes this league great because there is so much competitiveness."

Guardiola said teams had to adapt to the changing ways of the game regardless of whether they thought they were entertaining or not. The City coach said: "Set-pieces have started to be important. It was different when I started as a manager. When I was a young boy we said the people in England celebrate corners and free-kicks like a goal. I remember perfectly, so nothing has changed in that way. Arsenal dictate how they do it and it is an important aspect.

"Four years ago in the NBA, the three-shot point was not involved as much but now so many teams do it. It is part of the dynamics. You can sit and complain but you have to adapt. It's part of the game. You have to adapt and especially adapt in the way it is conducted in the Premier League. Every country has a specific way to do it and every club have specific ways they play. I understand completely why [Arne Slot's comments] and in some ways I agree.

"I have my own opinion on that but I will keep the opinion of what happens in the box to me. I won't share with you. I have shared it with the players a long time ago."