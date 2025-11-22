What was Pep doing?! Guardiola appears to confront a camera operator after Man City's defeat to Newcastle as he also clashes with Bruno Guimaraes

At the full-time whistle, Guardiola got into a very animated chat with Bruno, with both individuals looking testy at times. The 54-year-old also appeared to argue with a cameraman as he struggled to keep his cool.

By the time he was interviewed, the ex-Bayern Munich manager gave little away.

When questioned on the matter, he said: "No questions, everything is fine. I said how good he [Bruno] is [but that conversation] is for private situations. Everything is fine."