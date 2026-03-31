Penalty drama against Denmark: Czech Republic qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 20 years

After 120 minutes, the score in Prague was 2–2 (1–1, 0–1). Michal Sadilek converted the final penalty, having seen the Danes Rasmus Höjlund, Anders Dreyer and Mathias Jensen all miss their attempts.

In normal time, Pavel Sulc (3’) and Ladislav Krejci (100’) had put the hosts ahead twice in front of 19,000 spectators, with Denmark equalising through Joachim Andersen (72’) and Kasper Högh (111’).