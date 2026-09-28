Pedro Neto praises Portugal's defensive resilience in Nations League win over Norway

The defining sequence of the contest arrived in the second half, shortly after Erling Haaland drew Norway level. Portugal immediately showcased their elite mentality, restoring their advantage through Ramos just three minutes after conceding that frustrating equaliser.

Neto believes this rapid response was the perfect example of how to handle adversity in high-stakes international football, saying: "It's one of the best ways to react to [conceding], Goncalo Ramos' goal came straight after that. The team, once again, managed to stay in the game and defended well.

"We were very solid defensively. Perhaps, at some point, we could have controlled the game a little more when we had the ball, but that’s part of it. It’s not easy to come here and control a game against a team playing with such intensity. Both defensively and offensively, we put in a good performance."