AFP
Pedri hailed as 'best in the world' by Atletico Madrid rival as Barcelona fall short of Copa del Rey comeback
Atleti captain pays tribute to Pedri magic
In the aftermath of the bruising encounter, Atletico Madrid captain Koke was quick to single out Barcelona ace Pedri for a performance that defied the final 4-3 aggregate scoreline in the Copa semi-final. The veteran midfielder was left in awe of the 21-year-old’s influence in the second leg, which Barca won 3-0, suggesting that the Spain international is currently operating at a level above almost anyone else in the global game.
Koke told reporters: "Barca is a fantastic team. The young lads are flying. Pedri, if he's not the best in the world, is certainly one of the best. It's not easy coming to play at the Camp Nou. With all the atmosphere that's been created... that makes a difference. In the first half especially, we were able to put the game away. It's the defeat that has brought me the most joy. Pedri is a machine. We're so lucky he's Spanish... he's the present and future of Spain. He'll bring a lot of joy to Barça and the national team. Besides being a great footballer, he's a spectacular guy."
- AFP
Flick’s youngsters ignite Camp Nou belief
Marc Bernal, Barcelona's newest academy gem, led the comeback attempt by capitalising on intense early pressure to lift the home fans. Lamine Yamal was the architect in the 29th minute, dribbling down the left flank before delivering a precise cross for Bernal to slot home. The momentum shifted further when Pedri was fouled in the penalty area just before half-time, allowing Raphinha to calmly convert the penalty. Flick's side continued to press in the second half, with Bernal adding a third in the 72nd minute from Joao Cancelo's cross. But despite late chances for Gerard Martin and the introduction of Marcus Rashford, a fourth goal remained elusive.
Simeone survives a night of suffering
For Diego Simeone, the match was a masterclass in survival as Atletico Madrid withstood 21 shots and constant waves of Barcelona attacks to defend their dwindling first-leg advantage. Antoine Griezmann had struck the woodwork earlier in the game, providing a brief respite for the visitors, but for much of the night, Atleti were pinned back in their own defensive third. Koke admitted that his side were fully aware of the challenge they faced in Catalonia, acknowledging that they were made to work for every second of their progression. "We knew we were going to suffer. We had chances in the first half to kill the game, but then they score the second and you have to suffer and resist. The team did what it had to do to get through the tie," the Atleti boss explained.
- Getty Images Sport
The end of the road for the holders
The result sees Barcelona relinquish their crown as Copa del Rey holders, a competition they have famously dominated with 32 titles throughout their history. While the exit hurts, the performance offered plenty of encouragement for Flick as he navigates his second season in the dugout. The Blaugrana dominated possession and tempo, but the mountain left by the 4-0 defeat in the first leg simply proved too steep to climb. Atletico, meanwhile, move on to face either Real Sociedad or Athletic Club in the final, as they look to end their trophy drought and secure their first major piece of silverware in over four years.
Advertisement