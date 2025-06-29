A huge pay rise for Nick Woltemade! Staggering salary Bayern Munich have offered rising star revealed as Stuttgart deal he rejected pales in comparison Bayern Munich N. Woltemade Transfers VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga

Nick Woltemade is set for a massive pay rise if he joins Bayern Munich this summer. The striker has already informed Stuttgart that he wants to play for the Bundesliga champions, who are keen on signing the rising star. Stuttgart want to retain the player beyond this summer and have already offered a new contract, however, the Bavarian side's staggering bid might convince him to move out.