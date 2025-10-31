Paul Scholes thanks Instagram followers for messages over autistic son Aiden after Man Utd legend revealed why he quit punditry

In his typically understated way, Scholes did not make an announcement about stepping away from TNT Sports' Europa League coverage and his close friends and colleagues Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Jill Scott and Ian Wright did not know the true reason for the decision.

Scholes opened up on the difficulties of looking after Aiden, who he described as "severely autistic" and is unable to speak. He said: "Well, he’s non-verbal so he can’t speak. When I say he can’t speak, I think he understands a lot more than we think. He has sounds but it’s only people that are close to him that will know what he’s saying. He has autism, but it’s like a really severe autism – because you can have it and go to school normally and such.

"He’d bite your arm or scratch you just out of frustration for him cos he didn’t understand things, couldn’t tell you how he was feeling. I never got a break from it, even when playing. It was very hard in those days, feels like it was years ago. I don’t think they [doctors] diagnosed it til they were two-and-a-half years old. But you knew early something was wrong but then you get the diagnosis, and I’d never heard of it. Then all of a sudden you start seeing everything."

The honest and at times painful discussion lead to an outpouring of positive messages from other families who have children with special needs.