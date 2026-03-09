Getty/GOAL
Paul Scholes reveals Michael Carrick messages after viral criticism labelling Man Utd 'crap' under ex-teammate
Legend clarifies Instagram controversy
The 51-year-old had written on an Instagram story: "Michael has definitely got something about him...cos United have been crap last 4 games...night'." The comment was interpreted by many as an unnecessary dig at Carrick, who has otherwise impressed since taking the reins from Ruben Amorim earlier this year, leading to criticism from the likes of Patrice Evra.
Scholes reaches out to former teammate
Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes insisted there is no bad blood between the two United greats. He said: "It was in no way intended to be offensive towards Michael. Michael's one of the nicest people in football, he would be the last person I want to offend. I messaged Michael anyway. I went straight to him and said 'Look I had no intention of upsetting you'. I don't think I needed to say that anyway, and he told me himself he wasn’t upset by it."
Scholes believes the public reaction blew the situation out of proportion and misunderstood the point he was trying to make about United's recent displays. "I think people have just taken it differently from what was meant," Scholes added. "The only thing I was saying was that I don't think they played that well the last four games and he's still managing to get results."
A nod to Sir Alex Ferguson
The former midfielder explained that his comments were actually intended to highlight Carrick's ability to find a way to win even when the team is not at its best. "We had the greatest manager in the world and he always said sometimes you need a bit of luck," the ex-England international noted while reflecting on his time under Sir Alex Ferguson. "So with sending-offs and different things that happen through games, sometimes you do need a bit of luck, that's all I was saying."
Despite the win streak ending at St James' Park, Carrick has been credited with steadying the ship at Old Trafford. However, the 2-1 loss against the 10-man Magpies left the interim boss just as frustrated as his former midfield partner, as he cut a disappointed figure during his post-match media duties in the North East.
Carrick admits standard must improve
Carrick himself refused to make excuses for the performance that triggered Scholes' viral post. He said: "We're not happy with the way we played the game. The way it panned out, it was in our hands largely, but credit to Newcastle. We navigated to be in a position where we felt we should kick on. We didn't, really, so bitterly disappointed. I don't think it was the 10 men, we just didn't play good enough and we can't make excuses."
The defeat remains the only major setback in Carrick's tenure thus far since succeeding Amorim in mid-January. With the air now cleared between the two Class of '92 legends, the focus returns to United's attempts to climb the Premier League table under Carrick’s guidance, as the club weighs up its long-term managerial options following a turbulent season.
