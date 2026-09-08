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Everton v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

'Very difficult to watch!' - Paul Scholes tells Michael Carrick to bench Man Utd star for Man City derby date

Manchester United
M. Carrick
Manchester City
M. Cunha
Premier League
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Everton vs Manchester United
Everton
P. Scholes
B. Sesko

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has delivered a scathing assessment of Michael Carrick’s current tactical setup, labelling the team "difficult to watch" without a recognised focal point. As the Red Devils prepare for a high-stakes Manchester derby against City, the former midfielder is demanding a major change to the starting XI.

  • Striker dilemma for Carrick

    Benjamin Sesko is yet to make a starting appearance for Manchester United this season following a shin injury that sidelined him for the entire pre-season. In his absence, Carrick has opted to deploy Matheus Cunha as his primary striker against Hull City, Ipswich Town, and Everton.

    While wide men Bryan Mbuemo and Marcus Rashford have enjoyed positive starts to the campaign, United's central attack has lacked a genuine edge. Cunha, who joined from Wolves last year, has historically featured on the left flank, leaving questions over his suitability to lead the line.

    Sesko recently demonstrated his value by scoring a brilliant header from a Luke Shaw delivery against Everton. However, a late equaliser from Ainsley Maitland-Niles at the Hill Dickinson Stadium meant United had to settle for a draw.


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  • Everton v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Scholes slams 'timid' display

    Speaking on The Good, The Bad, and The Football, Scholes heavily criticised United's recent performance against Everton. The former midfielder expressed deep frustration over the team's tactical setup and their failure to utilise a recognised number nine.

    "I felt it was really timid against Everton," Scholes stated. "There was no aggression and Everton were there for the taking. There was so much space and they never went for the throat."

    The United legend pinpointed Carrick's team selection as the root of the problem, demanding a change in personnel. "The centre forward position is a bit of an issue because he is not playing Sesko," he added. "He is a focal point. It is very difficult to watch a Manchester United team without a centre forward. With Cunha, we don’t really know what he is, a No.10 or a wide player but he’s definitely not a No.9 and watching United without a No.9 is a struggle."


  • Contrasting starts in Manchester

    The pressure is mounting on Carrick as his side prepares to host their cross-town rivals. United have managed to collect just four points from a possible nine in their opening three league fixtures. In stark contrast, Enzo Maresca's Manchester City will arrive at Old Trafford boasting a flawless domestic record after securing three consecutive victories to start their new campaign in dominant fashion.

    Integrating a proven goalscorer like Sesko, who boasted an impressive strike rate of a goal every 85 minutes under Carrick last season, could be crucial to United's chances of halting City's momentum.


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    Double test at Old Trafford

    Ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated Manchester derby, United must navigate a midweek European fixture. Carrick's men will welcome Azerbaijani outfit Sabah FK to Old Trafford for a Champions League clash on Thursday.

    This continental tie could provide the perfect opportunity for Sesko to build his match fitness and stake a claim for a starting berth against City. A strong showing in Europe might just convince his manager to finally restore him to the Premier League starting XI.

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI