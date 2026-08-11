Paul Pogba suffers new injury blow during Monaco training camp

Pogba's difficult spell at AS Monaco has suffered a fresh setback after the midfielder broke down during a training session. The 2018 World Cup winner was forced to leave the pitch prematurely while at the club's pre-season training camp at St George's Park.

During a passing drill, the midfielder let out a cry before collapsing to the turf. According Maxi Foot, he was quickly attended by medical staff and supported off the pitch by two members of the Monaco backroom team, leaving team-mates visibly concerned.