Paul Pogba allegedly supplied pills he cites as reason for failed doping test by United States-based wellness company helmed by 'celebrity health guru' who has worked with P Diddy & Kendall Jenner Paul PogbaJuventusFranceSerie A

Paul Pogba was allegedly supplied the pills that led to his failed drugs test and four-year ban by a “health guru” that’s worked with Kendall Jenner.