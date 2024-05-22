Will Paul Mullin be Wrexham's next captain? Phil Parkinson speaks out on skipper dilemma after Luke Young & Ben Tozer exits as League one preparations begin for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side WrexhamPaul MullinLeague OneLuke YoungBen Tozer

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson gave little away on who will be the club's next captain following the exits of former skippers Luke Young and Ben Tozer.