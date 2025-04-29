'They'll win the league by 10 points!' - Paul Merson begs Arsenal to sign Alexander Isak this summer as Gunners look to finally win league title under Mikel Arteta
Paul Merson believes Arsenal will "win the Premier League by 10 points" if they splashed the cash to sign Newcastle star Alexander Isak this summer.
- Arsenal looking to reinforce their attack
- Have been urged to sign Isak
- Newcastle adamant to hold on to the forward