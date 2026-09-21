Patrik Schick laments 'unfortunate' timing of international break as Bayer Leverkusen striker continues historic scoring streak

While Schick garnered attention for his offensive prowess, manager Martinez Novell achieved a major milestone by maintaining clean sheets in his first three competitive home matches, matching a record set by Rudi Voller in 2000. That defensive foundation proved decisive in completely blunting Leipzig's forward line throughout the ninety minutes.

Highlighting the team's discipline and collective organisation, goalkeeper Mark Flekken added to DAZN: "Defensively, we did exactly what we set out to do. The counter-pressing was good, we drew good fouls. We were very good defensively. It all came together."



