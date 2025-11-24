Patrice Evra's painkiller hell - Man Utd legend reveals staggering state of problem as he took 38 pills per DAY

Evra has lifted the lid on the extraordinary level of pain management he endured during his professional career, detailing a regime that at one stage involved taking 38 pills per day. The former Manchester United and France left-back admitted that the constant physical strain of elite football left him relying heavily on painkillers to get through matches, even though he felt truly 100 per cent fit only a handful of times. His revelation came as he announced his new role as an investor and ambassador for KURK, a natural anti-inflammatory supplement he believes could help younger players avoid the same cycle.

Evra explained that the wear and tear of nearly two decades at the top level left him feeling he had little choice but to keep playing through injury. He described painkillers as a routine part of the job, something he turned to even when struggling physically, because the demands of elite football did not allow him time to rest properly. His move into promoting natural pain management methods reflects his desire to advocate for healthier long-term solutions after seeing the negative effects of medication overuse within the sport.

The 44-year-old retired defender now views his post-football health as a priority and hopes his admission will highlight an issue affecting many professionals. His comments follow growing concern within the game after several players have spoken publicly about painkiller addiction, dependency and long-term side effects.