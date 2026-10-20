Paris Saint-Germain player ratings vs Barcelona: Doue and Vitinha lead late surge in Parc des Princes thriller

The two-time defending champions continue to sit atop the league phase table with a flawless 9 points from three matches. Meanwhile, Barcelona dropped to fifth place with 6 points, suffering their first defeat of the season after an imposing streak of 11 consecutive victories across all competitions.
Tactical persistence paid off for Luis Enrique as his side overwhelmed the visitors in a high-octane encounter. Despite Barcelona threatening to derail the evening with two second-half equalisers, PSG's structural dominance in the final third was evident, recording an impressive 3.73 expected goals (xG) and 22 total shots, 15 of which were on target.
The French champions showcased superior physical conditioning and squad depth to pull away in the closing ten minutes. Here is how the Paris Saint-Germain players rated in this Champions League thriller: