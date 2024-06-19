Paris 2024 Olympics squads: USWNT, Spain, Brazil, Colombia & every official women's football tournament roster

Women's soccer at the Games gets underway on July 25 and GOAL has all the information as the 12 nations involved announce their player lists

Emma Hayes' first tournament in charge of the United States women's national team might be the big talking point going into the women's football event at this summer's Olympic Games, but it is Spain that is the team to beat after triumphing at last year's World Cup.

It's an absolutely stacked tournament. Canada is out to defend its Olympic title, Australia comes into the Games after reaching the semi-finals at Tokyo 2020, while heavyweights such as Germany, Brazil and hosts France add even more star power to a tournament that, unlike in the men's game, is a senior - and thus highly valued - event.

It all kicks off on July 25, meaning there is not long to go now. As such, one nation has already announced its 18-player roster and others are sure to follow soon. GOAL has all the information you need to know about the squads for the Olympic women's football tournament at Paris 2024...