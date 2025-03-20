FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MARSEILLEAFP
Parshva Shah

'Starting to be scared of him!' - Ousmane Dembele told he can win Ballon d'Or as ex-Arsenal midfielder claims in-form PSG forward is one of the world's best players

Paris Saint-GermainO. DembeleBallon d'OrM. GuendouziLazioFranceLigue 1Champions League

Ex-Arsenal midfielder and Ousmane Dembele's France team-mate Matteo Guendouzi is confident of the PSG forward's chances of lifting the Ballon d'Or.

  • Dembele in the form of his life
  • Has become a potent goal scorer at PSG
  • Guendouzi backs former Barcelona man to win Ballon d'Or
