Ousmane Dembele's limited playing time sparks heated debate as Paris Saint-Germain prepare for crucial Manchester City clash

Paris Saint-Germain have adopted a highly cautious approach with Dembele this season. The forward was entirely rested during their 3-1 victory against Le Mans on Saturday, mirroring his absence against Lille earlier in the campaign.

According to RMC Sport, the club have officially cited the need for rest ahead of their Champions League fixture against Man City on Wednesday. However, Dembele also struggled to impress while wearing the captain's armband for France in recent matches against Italy and Belgium, raising questions about his current rhythm and match fitness under Luis Enrique.