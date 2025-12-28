Ousmane Dembele rounds off incredible 2025 by being named 'Best Male Player' at Globe Soccer Awards as Lamine Yamal also picks up prize

Dembele was awarded the prize of the world’s best at the latest edition of the Globe Soccer Awards gala in the UAE, which has been running since 2010 and boasted a range of awards across both the men’s and women’s game.

PSG star man Dembele was named Best Male Player at the ceremony to complete a clean sweep of awards for 2025, including the Ballon d’Or in emphatic fashion and the FIFA Best men’s player of the year.

The 28-year-old realised the true potential he was always known to have in 2024/25, scoring 35 times in all competitions and playing an instrumental role as PSG were crowned champions of Europe for the first time in the club’s history, sweeping aside a trio of Premier League opponents in the knockout stages before trouncing Inter Milan 5-0 in one of the most one-sided Champions League finals in history.

While Dembele’s 2025/26 season so far has been stop-start due to injuries, his performances in the first half of the year have seen the former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund prodigy crowned the world’s best.