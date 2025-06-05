Ousmane Dembele 'clearly deserves' to win Ballon d'Or ahead of Lamine Yamal as France boss Didier Deschamps pledges support in PSG star's bid to win top prize

France head coach Didier Deschamps has rallied behind Ousmane Dembele and believes that the forward deserves to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Deschamps wants Dembele to win Ballon d'Or award

Frenchman was PSG's top scorer in the 2024-25 season

Was instrumental in Les Parisiens' quadruple achievement Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱