'If Ousmane Dembele doesn't win the Ballon d'Or I'll stop watching football!' - PSG star lauded as world's best winger after stunning showing in Coupe de France that sees him record unbelievable G/A stat
Ousmane Dembele starred for PSG against Dunkerque and fans are calling for him to win the Ballon d'Or as reward for his stellar 2024-25 season.
- Dembele scored twice in Coupe de France
- PSG reached the final after beating Dunkerque
- Has received widespread praise on social media