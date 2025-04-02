FBL-FRA-CUP-DUNKERQUE-PSGAFP
'If Ousmane Dembele doesn't win the Ballon d'Or I'll stop watching football!' - PSG star lauded as world's best winger after stunning showing in Coupe de France that sees him record unbelievable G/A stat

O. DembeleParis Saint-GermainCoupe de FranceLigue 1Ballon d'Or

Ousmane Dembele starred for PSG against Dunkerque and fans are calling for him to win the Ballon d'Or as reward for his stellar 2024-25 season.

  • Dembele scored twice in Coupe de France
  • PSG reached the final after beating Dunkerque
  • Has received widespread praise on social media
