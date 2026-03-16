'Our players understand the moment in front of us' - Canada and Nike release 'Full Tilt' 2026 World Cup kits based on 'True North' theme

Canada manager Jesse Marsch shared why the Canada kits are an important part of representing the country as it prepares to host its first World Cup alongside the U.S. and Mexico.

“There’s a real pride in representing Canada," he said in a statement. Our players understand the moment in front of us, including a World Cup at home and an entire country behind us. When we put this jersey on, it represents every place and every community that helped build The People's Team. We take this responsibility seriously.”