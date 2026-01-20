Getty/GOAL
‘The Oscars? One day’ - Cristiano Ronaldo earns Hollywood movie prediction as ‘billionaire’ Portuguese GOAT is backed to swap the football pitch for the big screen
Proven winner: Will Ronaldo head to Hollwood?
Ronaldo has won just about everything in his current profession - including Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League and European Championship titles, while also collecting five Ballons d’Or.
He is now 40 years of age and approaching the end of a remarkable career. No retirement date has been set as yet, with the evergreen forward - who continues to star for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr - being tipped to play on towards his 50th birthday.
There will come a day to call it quits and a former Premier League rival of ex-Manchester United star Ronaldo can see one of the most recognisable figures on the planet heading to Hollywood.
Oscar contender: Ronaldo backed to star in movie industry
World Cup-winning ex-Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has told Hochgepokert: “Could Cristiano Ronaldo end up being a huge movie star? Definitely. The surprise is why we don't see many more sports people in movies. We see rappers, we see influencers, we see so many well known people going into film but not sports people. Why?
“We are entertaining people as well. In sport, we have the character for that. I know that Eric Cantona has been doing that, Vinnie Jones, David Ginola, as well as Frank Leboeuf, have done that. Why can't more do that?
“I'm happy for Ronaldo. I think he has the charisma and the aura. Ronaldo is the most famous person on social networks. Can you imagine if he was in the middle of big Hollywood stars?
“He would have nothing to prove to those guys. He can say, ‘I know you're a big star, but I am Cristiano Ronaldo. I am probably one of the best players in football history. I am a billionaire. I won everything I could win in football. So who are you?’
“The Oscars? One day. Honestly, you can make a movie on his life. I have never seen someone stronger than him mentally. This guy is the most powerful human being I've ever seen mentally.”
No-brainer: Ronaldo holds obvious appeal to film industry
Another United legend, 1999 Treble winner Dwight Yorke, has also suggested that Ronaldo will swap football pitches for the big screen. He told PokerScout: “I think that given what Cristiano Ronaldo has done in the game and what he's achieved, a bit similar to Lionel Messi, why would filmmakers not want to engage with someone with his profile and as good-looking as he is, he's got everything going for him.
“Why not entice him? You've seen all these singers and rappers getting into acting. So why can't we, from sports, have people like Ronaldo in that same circle? We see it all the time, and it's fine for these rappers and musicians to make that sort of step up to the big screen.
“It would be good to see Cristiano Ronaldo in one of these major films like Fast and Furious, if that is true. It brings excitement. You know what he's bringing, he's the most followed person on social media. All of that. As a producer, why would you not engage in something like that? To me, it's a no-brainer.
“It would be good to see people from all sports finally getting onto the big screen. Pele did Escape to Victory back in the day, and it's amazing how things come full circle. Although I don't think he's the greatest player in the world, certainly being on the big screen would be an exciting time, and I certainly will be watching it.”
World Cup quest: Ronaldo focused on football for now
Ronaldo has other matters to contend with for now, with his contract in the Middle East running until 2027. He is expected to grace this summer’s World Cup as captain of Portugal, as he seeks to match eternal rival Messi by capturing a global crown, and still has several targets to chase down before any thought is given to post-football career paths.
