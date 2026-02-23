Orlando City reportedly in talks to sign Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann, meanwhile, has never hid his fascination with American culture nor his interest in playing in MLS. He is often seen at sporting events in the United States, and made clear his future plans:

"Everyone knows that MLS is my dream and my goal," he said in an interview with AS at the end of last year.

Inter Miami were reportedly also interested in securing Griezmann's signature, but were unable to advance in the negotiations due to the fact that they already have three designated players on their roster.