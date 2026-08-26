Xavi Hernández has been officially unveiled as the new head coach of the Netherlands national team at the KNVB Campus in Zeist. Following an official announcement by the KNVB on August 12, 2026, the Spanish tactician signed a four-year contract to take charge of the Oranje. His appointment marks a historic milestone as he succeeds Ronald Koeman and becomes the first non-Dutch head coach of the national team since Ernst Happel in 1978.
Once broke Oranje hearts, now their boss! Inside Xavi's secret lifelong love affair with Dutch football legends
Official unveiling in Zeist
- BSR Agency
A legacy built with Dutch team-mates
Throughout his illustrious playing career at Barcelona, Xavi shared the pitch with a vast array of iconic Dutch team-mates. Phillip Cocu stands out as the Dutch player he featured alongside most frequently with 204 appearances, closely followed by former Indonesia national coach Patrick Kluivert on 174 matches across six seasons. Alongside Cocu and Kluivert, the midfielder clinched the 1998-99 La Liga title alongside several other Dutch compatriots who later became Oranje legends, including Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Frank de Boer, current Netherlands U-21 head coach Michael Reiziger, Boudewijn Zenden, Marc Overmars, Edgar Davids, Ibrahim Afellay, Ronald de Boer, Winston Bogarde, and Mark van Bommel.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Mentors, managers, and former rivals
Xavi's tactical education was heavily shaped by Dutch managers, with Louis van Gaal promoting him to the senior team in 1998 and Frank Rijkaard later naming him vice-captain while guiding them to La Liga and Champions League glory. As a coach at Barcelona, he managed Frenkie de Jong, Luuk de Jong, and Memphis Depay, winning the 2022-23 La Liga title with Frenkie. In his new national team dugout, Xavi will be assisted by former Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy—his fierce El Clásico rival whom he famously never defeated during their active playing days.
- AFP
Painful past and a fresh chapter
Despite now joining the Oranje family, Xavi once broke Dutch hearts in the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa. He was part of the Spain side that dashed Dutch dreams to lift their first-ever World Cup trophy, defeating former Barcelona team-mates Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Mark van Bommel — currently the head coach of the Belgian national team — along the way. Intriguingly, Nigel de Jong—who featured in that very same final—is now the KNVB Technical Director and helped welcome Xavi to Zeist 16 years later.
Such was the Spaniard's immense global stature during his peak playing days that parents even named their children after him, including Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Xavi Simons—born in 2003—who now has a golden opportunity to shine under his illustrious namesake in the national team. With his four-year contract officially underway, a massive task now awaits the manager to blend his footballing philosophy with Dutch culture and restore international glory.
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