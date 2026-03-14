Italy’s record champions, Juventus Turin, appear to have a concrete interest in signing Robert Lewandowski. This is according to the specialist newspaper Tuttosport. The Polish centre-forward’s contract with FC Barcelona expires at the end of the season. Whilst the 37-year-old is keeping his future plans under wraps, Juve are said to have launched an “Operation Lewandowski”. According to Tuttosport, initial talks regarding a move have already taken place.
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"Operation Lewandowski": Top club is actively pursuing the transfer of FC Barcelona's star striker
Juve legend David Trezeguet has previously made a strong case in *La Gazzetta dello Sport* for Lewandowski to join the club. He described him as “one of the last true strikers alongside Haaland” and “strong and intelligent”, said Trezeguet, who won three league titles with the Bianconeri. The 48-year-old French World and European champion would “carry Lewandowski to Turin himself”.
As well as Juventus, the former Bayern Munich and BVB striker has also been linked with clubs from Saudi Arabia and the MLS. Clubs such as Atlético Madrid, Fenerbahçe and AC Milan have also featured in transfer rumours.
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Robert Lewandowski rates Serie A highly
In an interview with SportWeek, Lewandowski has now stated that he has not yet made up his mind and that there is “nothing to say about my future”.
In the same breath, the Polish striker spoke very highly of the Italian Serie A. He described it as “very competitive” and, in his view, “not in a crisis”.
Lewandowski joined FC Barcelona in 2022, winning two league titles and one cup in Spain with the club. Currently, the striker and the Catalans, managed by Hansi Flick, are top of the La Liga table and still in contention for the Champions League.
Robert Lewandowski: Statistics for the 2025/26 season
Games 34 Goals 14 Assists 3