Kevin Campbell of Everton running with the ball at his feet Getty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'One of our own' - Arsenal & Everton pay touching tribute to late former star Kevin Campbell with billboard outside Emirates Stadium ahead of Premier League clash

ArsenalEvertonArsenal vs EvertonPremier League

Arsenal and Everton paid tribute to late former striker Kevin Campbell ahead of their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Campbell passed away in June aged 54
  • Had successful career with Arsenal & Everton
  • Clubs paid tribute with advertising board
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱