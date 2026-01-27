Goal.com
Celia Balf

One last audition before SheBelieves Cup: Five keys as Emma Hayes’ USWNT face Chile

GOAL breaks down five key storylines to watch as Emma Hayes’ squad closes January camp, with debuts, leadership roles, and roster spots still up for grabs.

The U.S. Women’s National Team doesn’t get much time to breathe this January. Just days after a dominant 6-0 win over Paraguay, Emma Hayes’ squad is back on the field Tuesday night in Santa Barbara, facing Chile with minimal preparation and even fewer certainties. That’s exactly the point.

With just one training session between matches, the second game of January camp is less about polishing and more about learning - who adapts quickly, who handles new roles, and who forces their way into Hayes’ long-term plans as the program builds toward a crowded 2026 and, ultimately, the 2027 World Cup.

Chile presents a familiar opponent but a different challenge. The two sides last met at the 2019 World Cup, when the USWNT secured a controlled 3-0 group-stage win. Tuesday’s meeting, however, comes in a very different context, with a young, NWSL-heavy roster and several players still waiting for their first senior cap - an opportunity Hayes has shown she’s more than willing to hand out.

GOAL looks at five keys ahead of USWNT vs. Chile...

  • Moultrie and TurnerGetty Images

    More firsts

    Hayes opened up 2026 giving three players their debut: forwards Reilyn Turner and Maddie Dahlien, and midfielder Sally Menti. Under Hayes, 30 players have earned their first caps. On Saturday, Turner started and scored in her debut, becoming the 25th player to accomplish that feat in the USWNT's history. 

    Heading into Tuesday's match against Chile, there are three players on the roster who are still looking for their first cap: Riley Jackson, Ayo Oke, and Jordan Silkowitz. After the game against Chile, Hayes will be in narrowing-down mode when it comes to the player pool in preparation for World Cup qualifying in the fall. 

    “Today has been a dream come true, honestly,” Turner said after the game. “This has been my dream since I was maybe three years old. As soon as I knew what it was, I wanted to be here." 

    Turner was previously part of the 2025 Futures Camp, which ran last January during this window.

  • United States v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Leadership in Hutton

    Hutton is one of the emerging leaders on the USWNT, and on Saturday wore the Captain armband after Rodman exited the game. After the game, Hayes told the media that Hutton is "a future captain in the making." 

    Beyond just the Kansas City Current midfielder being dominant in the middle, showcasing some wonderful footwork that made just about everyone's highlight reel post-game, she was commanding and had mature vision. Hutton could see and exploit Paraguay's high line, which became essential in the second half. 

    "What a great learning moment for her to have that situation and also with all of her peers coming into the pitch," Hayes said. "If you've worked with her, she's mature beyond her years."

  • Mandy McGlynn USWNTImagn

    McGlynn or Dickey?

    Mandy McGlynn earned her fifth cap on Saturday, playing the full 90 minutes in goal. While she wasn’t tested often, she was called into action in the 42nd minute, calmly claiming a cross into the box. Her composure was evident throughout, and the defenders in front of her appeared comfortable with both her communication and positioning. McGlynn was frequently involved in buildup play, functioning almost as a fifth defender and relying more on her feet than her hands.

    The Utah Royals goalkeeper became the 27th keeper in USWNT history to earn a cap when she debuted against Argentina in 2024. She marked that first appearance with a clean sheet, becoming just the ninth goalkeeper in program history to record a shutout in her debut.

    Ahead of January camp, Hayes was clear about her confidence in Claudia Dickey and Phallon Tullis-Joyce as her current top options, but still brought McGlynn and Laurel Ivory Silkowitz into camp to expand the pool.

    “I feel strongly about Claudia [Dickey] and Phallon [Tullis-Joyce] at this time,” Hayes said. Still, McGlynn could be in line for another start against Chile, and Silkowitz may also push for her first cap. For Hayes, this window represents a critical opportunity to evaluate depth - because once January camp closes, the goalkeeper pool is likely to narrow.

  • Trinity RodmanGetty Images

    More Rodman?

    Rodman wasn’t going to let Hayes take her off without a goal - and that’s exactly how the night unfolded. After finding the net, Rodman ran to the sideline and urged Hayes to mirror her celebratory dance. Hayes later revealed the exchange with a laugh.

    “She told me, ‘You’re not taking me off until I get a goal, because I’ve got a celebration,’” Hayes said. When Rodman arrived at the sideline, however, Hayes quickly declined. “I’m 49 years of age - there’s no way I’m doing that.”

    In her first appearance with the national team since April 5, 2025, Rodman not only scored but played with a visible sense of relief.

    Two days prior, Rodman signed a lucrative deal with the Washington Spirit, which made her the highest-paid female soccer player in the world.  After the match, Hayes told the media 

    "She's ready to move forward, and I think today symbolizes that," Hayes said. "She's settled, she's happy, and I think knowing her future is a big weight off of her shoulders."

    Hayes also added that she was "rusty" and that was to be expected with the timing of the match and just a week of preseason prior.

    "I'm just really proud of the team and glad that I could contribute today," Rodman said in the mixed zone. "I'm just really happy and always amazing to get a goal and do a cele after."

  • Ally Sentnor, USWNTGetty

    Last test before SheBelieves Cup

    The next test after Chile for the USWNT comes at the SheBelieves Cup, a tournament that will offer a clearer snapshot of the team’s progress. Unlike January camp, the competition does not fall within a FIFA window, meaning the full player pool - including the program’s Europe-based regulars - will be available for selection.

    The SheBelieves Cup will see the USWNT face Canada, Colombia, and Argentina, providing a diverse set of challenges early in the year.

    “These are three teams that will likely be in the World Cup in 2027, and of course, we’ll likely see Canada in World Cup qualifying at the end of the year,” Hayes said. “So when you focus on our continued preparation and growth as a team, the SheBelieves Cup has real value.”

    “Each team brings different strengths and will challenge us in different ways,” she added. “That’s exactly what we need as we continue the process of building toward the big events on the horizon.”

    Before turning the page to SheBelieves, the USWNT still had two January tests to navigate. The first, while ultimately decided in the second half, proved more demanding than many anticipated.

    After the match, Hayes was asked whether games against lower-ranked opponents still carry importance. “It’s the perfect game to play,” she said. “These players are building toward the start of their season in March. We’re missing a lot of players, and while Paraguay may not have the same resources we do, you can’t take anything away from the players. There’s a lot of inexperience out there- we had three debutants earning just their second or third caps.”

