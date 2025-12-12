'Hopefully one day' - Cristian Romero's Tottenham future again in doubt after Atletico Madrid star reveals summer talks over transfer

Atletico Madrid made Romero one of their priority defensive targets last summer, with Diego Simeone pushing for a deal to bring the Argentine to the Wanda Metropolitano. The Rojiblancos believed his aggressive style and leadership made him an ideal fit, but talks never progressed far due to Tottenham’s refusal to lower their valuation. With Spurs convinced of Romero’s importance, the north London side stood firm and ensured no negotiations on personal terms were ever meaningfully opened.

The collapse of the move allowed Tottenham to take decisive internal steps, securing Romero’s long-term future amid growing speculation. By August, the centre-back had not only committed to a new four-year contract but was also named club captain following Son Heung-min’s departure to LAFC. These developments were seen as a significant show of trust by new manager Thomas Frank, who considered Romero a foundational figure in his tactical and cultural reset.

Despite that clarity at the time, Alvarez’s admission that he and Romero discussed the possibility of a transfer has reignited lingering doubt. The forward revealed that while the talks did not progress due to “details,” the idea of playing together at club level was very real. With Atletico Madrid still monitoring high-level defensive options, the story has resurfaced.