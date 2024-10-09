'There's no one better' - Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke brutally told they're still miles behind Harry Kane in England pecking order as Three Lions legend bemoans 'dearth of talent' among strikers England H. Kane O. Watkins D. Solanke Tottenham Aston Villa

Alan Shearer has questioned England's depth behind Harry Kane, insisting Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke can't match the Bayern Munich star.