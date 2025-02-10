Will Olivier Giroud be unlocked? Is a CONCACAF Champions Cup title run realistic? -- Five key questions for LAFC ahead of the 2025 MLS season

GOAL takes a look at some of the biggest storylines surrounding the Black and Gold heading into 2025

LAFC were a team who shined in moments in 2024. They clinched a U.S. Open Cup title, and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Ultimately, though, they fell short of expectations -- or at least the standard both fans and the rest of MLS have held them to in recent years.

Now, months on, the Black and Gold have had a relatively quiet offseason, at least by their standards. As a result, a looming question hovers over the team: How do they overcome 2024 and start things on a clean slate?

In 2024, Steve Cherundolo's side was coming off their second-straight MLS Cup appearance, where they fell just short against the Columbus Crew in 2023 after their 2022 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Of course, their goal in mind was to make it three-straight appearances.

As the world knows, though, that didn't happen. LAFC nearly crashed out in the opening round of the postseason to the Vancouver Whitecaps, and lost to the Seattle Sounders shortly thereafter. It was a disappointing end to an odd season, where they were successful in terms of results, but still, something never clicked, and they fell stagnant.

They signed superstar forward Olivier Giroud to bolster their attack, but he went goalless in 14 MLS matches. Cherundolo also tried a change in formation; a move of caution that likely hindered the building of any momentum whatsoever throughout the latter stages of the campaign. It was a debatable decision by the manager for those who follow the team.

"I always feel like, if you're a championship-level team, over a long period, you have to be the protagonist," MLS Apple TV analyst and commentator Keith Costigan told GOAL this MLS offseason.

It first starts with asking how to unlock Giroud, who will become their most important attacker in 2025 after the departure of Mateusz Bogusz to Cruz Azul. Then, it's about determining if winger Denis Bouanga can retain his 2023 and 2024 MLS form that saw him become a member of the league's elite players. If those things happen, they're on track.

With the team now focusing on 2025, the stakes are higher. They have a CONCACAF Champions Cup run to look to in addition to their goal of winning a second MLS Cup, as well as an eventual spot in the Leagues Cup.

However, with a lot of roster turnover this offseason, what are the realistic expectations for this squad? Is silverware on the cards? Or, do they need to keep the checkbook open, and continue building to compete?

These are among GOAL's five big questions for the Black and Gold this offseason. Let's dig in...