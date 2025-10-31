Getty Images Sport
'This will be irresponsible' - Furious Oliver Glasner takes aim at FA as Crystal Palace face nightmare fixture pile-up
- Getty Images Sport
Palace face prospect of 5 games in 10 days
However, in progressing to the quarter-finals of the competition, Palace now face the prospect of five games in the space of just 10 days, and three games across five days, in the lead up to Christmas as the Eagles take on Manchester City on December 14th, Arsenal in the EFL Cup on December 16th and KuPS in the UEFA Conference League on December 18th.
UEFA fixtures cannot be rescheduled, which has already forced the EFL to play the third round ties across a two-week period to accommodate the increase in European matches. And it looks as though they will have to reschedule again in order for Palace to fulfil their fixtures in what is already one of the most hectic periods of the season.
Palace's victory at Liverpool kicked off a run of four games in a nine-day period as the Eagles gear up for meetings with Brentford, AZ Alkmaar and Brighton between now and the international break.
'This will be irresponsible for the players'
And Glasner has called on football's governing bodies to prioritise safety to collaborate on their schedules to protect players from injuries. "Honestly, I can’t believe that this will be fixed in this way. I think this will be irresponsible for the players," Glasner told reporters on Friday.
"We have a responsibility for the players and have to look after their welfare. That is our main responsibility, and not just ours here at the club. When I heard it the first time yesterday, I couldn’t believe that they are considering this, but I am really upset.
"In the summer, in the offseason, there are people who have to work on the schedule, and I would really prefer if they worked together. It would be nice if UEFA, Premier League, FA, and EFL talk together because it is not so surprising that this can happen. This is what really makes me upset and anxious.
"Of course, it also affects Arsenal and all our opposition, which is why I say wait until the draw is done and then fix it and find the best solution for the players’ welfare. Not for Oliver Glasner, not for Crystal Palace, for the players’ welfare. That is their job, it is what they get paid for, this is what I expect."
- AFP
'I’d have the easiest job'
Glasner continued by pointing out that FIFA's call for players to have mandatory rest periods between games has been disregarded by football's governing bodies.
"We could play every single day, I’d have the easiest job. You don’t have to plan the training, just give a team talk and let’s go. What we need to investigate is common sense," Glasner added.
"There was a meeting in July in New York where FIFA met different players’ organisations, and there was a suggestion that FIFA, the highest organisation in football, they suggest a mandatory 72 hours between two competitive games.
"Now, here in England, they say they don’t care what they are telling us. Just wait till the draw, and then fix the games. I really don’t understand. I really push very hard and strong that they don’t let us play three games in four days, because again, it is irresponsible."
Festive period already jam-packed
The festive period is already one of the busiest periods in the football calendar. While a number of leagues across Europe have a break in player, the Premier League play across Christmas and into the New Year.
In addition, teams will be hit by the Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place in Morocco between mid-December and mid-January. Palace may only lose two players to AFCON with Sarr, who bagged a brace in midweek, and summer signing Christantus Uche potentially representing Senegal and Nigeria, respectively, at the end of the year.
Advertisement