'This will be irresponsible' - Furious Oliver Glasner takes aim at FA as Crystal Palace face nightmare fixture pile-up

And Glasner has called on football's governing bodies to prioritise safety to collaborate on their schedules to protect players from injuries. "Honestly, I can’t believe that this will be fixed in this way. I think this will be irresponsible for the players," Glasner told reporters on Friday.

"We have a responsibility for the players and have to look after their welfare. That is our main responsibility, and not just ours here at the club. When I heard it the first time yesterday, I couldn’t believe that they are considering this, but I am really upset.

"In the summer, in the offseason, there are people who have to work on the schedule, and I would really prefer if they worked together. It would be nice if UEFA, Premier League, FA, and EFL talk together because it is not so surprising that this can happen. This is what really makes me upset and anxious.

"Of course, it also affects Arsenal and all our opposition, which is why I say wait until the draw is done and then fix it and find the best solution for the players’ welfare. Not for Oliver Glasner, not for Crystal Palace, for the players’ welfare. That is their job, it is what they get paid for, this is what I expect."