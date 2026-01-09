Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hold face-to-face talks with Manchester United over stunning Old Trafford return as interim manager

Solskjaer has been out of work since leaving his role as Besiktas boss over the summer following their failure to secure European football. And the 52-year-old is the favourite to see out the season at the Old Trafford helm.

Carrick, who served as a first-team coach during Solskjaer's reign in Manchester between 2018 and 2021, is under serious consideration to take charge. The former midfielder took interim boss when Solskjaer was relieved of his duties in 2021, though there is no chance the pair will work together again.

Fletcher can't be ruled out of the running for the position having made a good impression since stepping into the Old Trafford dugout this week. Fletcher insists there have been no discussions over his long-term future at the club when asked if he had spoken with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe about retaining his current caretaker role.

"I've not, no," replied Fletcher. "I speak to Omar and Jason, that's how the processes work. Honestly, the people in charge, Jason and Omar, have given me full responsibility to take control of these two games, make my own decisions, lead the team, guide the team, prepare the team, and that's what I've been doing.

"There's been no conversations with anybody outside of those two people in higher-up positions in the club."

