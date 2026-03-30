‘F*cking hell, I’m playing in Old Trafford!’ - Joshua Zirkzee reveals iconic Man Utd song still gives him goosebumps despite generating transfer talk

Speaking to club media about the matchday experience, Zirkzee struggled to find the words to match the intensity of the environment. “I don’t think there’s anything like it,” the striker explained. “When they start singing 'United Road' before the game, and you’re just like… even if you’re playing a match, you sometimes you just look around and you’re like: ‘f*cking hell, I’m playing in Old Trafford.’ It’s very special, you can just feel it. It’s a hard feeling to explain but it’s just this type of energy, aura that hangs around the stadium with the history, the great players that have been in this club.”

“The only thing I can say is just that I’m really thankful to be in a position to walk out in front of these fans. It’s just incredible, the stadium, the fans. There’s really nothing like this, I think, anywhere on this planet.”