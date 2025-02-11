NFL Pro Bowl GamesGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

'Don’t miss' - Former New York Giants QB Eli Manning gets kicking advice from NJ/NY Gotham FC stars before battling brother Peyton

NWSLWomen's football

The NFL legend and NJ/NY Gotham FC co-owner turned to his championship-winning NWSL team for some kicking advice

  • Manning was preparing for $10 million Kick of Destiny challenge
  • NJ/NY NJ/NY Gotham FC players offered tips on technique and more
  • Event highlights the growing collaboration between NFL and NWSL
