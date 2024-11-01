Chris Rigg: Sunderland's teenage midfield dynamo with 'Roy Keane-esque nastiness' being chased by Chelsea, Man Utd & Real Madrid

Despite being just 17 years old, Rigg has caught the eye as he plays a key role in the Black Cats' surprise Championship promotion push

It can't be easy being a highly-rated, young, English footballer, as you come under intense scrutiny from the first moment you enter the public consciousness. In Chris Rigg's case, that was aged just 15, as he became Sunderland's youngest-ever player and the second-youngest in the history of the FA Cup.

While most of his mates would have been preparing for his GCSEs, the midfielder was making his professional debut for the club he had joined as a five-year-old. But despite playing under the beam of the spotlight for some time, at least on a local level, Rigg has not wilted and has instead gone from strength to strength - becoming a key figure in the Black Cats' shock Championship promotion push at 17 years old.

Now, some of England and Europe's biggest clubs are sitting up and taking notice...