NXGN 2026: Lola Brown, Laila Harbert and 10 English wonderkids that Lionesses fans NEED to know

That's evident just by looking at the results of the youth teams in recent times. After bettering a run to the Under-17 Euros semi-finals in 2023 by making the final in 2024, England then finished fourth at the U17 World Cup later that year, despite it being their first appearance at the tournament since 2016. There was success for the U19s, too, who reached the semi-finals of their Euros last year to secure a place at the U20 World Cup for the first time since 2018, a tournament which will be played later this year.

It’s no wonder Wiegman is keen to take a look at some of the players involved in these successes in her senior squad, then. The Lionesses boss gave out plenty of first call-ups and debuts last year, with Michelle Agyemang, who placed 10th on the NXGN 2025 list, England's breakout star of the last 12 months. With such a pathway established, the youth team coaches are asking their players who will be next - and there are plenty of candidates, too.

So, who are the potential future Lionesses that fans of the women's game in England should be keeping an eye on? GOAL picks out 10 players, born on or after January 1, 2007, who could develop into stars...