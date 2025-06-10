NWSL Power Rankings: Current win fourth straight, take top spot in league standings, while Wave slip in first loss of a seven-game stretch

Who's hot, who's not? INDIVISA ranks all 14 teams across the National Women's Soccer League

The international break proved to be good for some of the NWSL teams, but troubling for others. The Kansas City Current continued their winning ways, earning their fourth-straight victory. The Current knocked off Gotham FC at home, 2-1, thanks to goals from Michelle Cooper and Temwa Chawinga

Meanwhile, the San Diego Wave fell to Seattle Reign, just their first loss in seven games. Despite falling 2-1, the Wave continued their case as best offensive team in the league, outshooting the Reign and dominating the possession with 63 percent.

Problems continue for Utah, who made a promising start against Racing Louisville, scoring first, before falling 3-2. The Chicago Stars also put in a strong performance against Angel City, finishing the game level 2-2.

So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? INDIVISA presents the latest 2025 NWSL Power Rankings.