'I'm not used to losing' - Noussair Mazraoui delivers blunt assessment of 'painful' debut Man Utd season as defender refuses to play up potential Europa League triumph over Tottenham
Noussair Mazraoui delivered a blunt assessment of his "painful" debut Manchester United season as the Red Devils gear up for the Europa League final.
- Mazraoui joined Man Utd for £12.8m
- Won three league titles with Ajax and one with Bayern
- Has suffered since joining the Red Devils