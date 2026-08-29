Nottingham Forest plot ambitious £40m swoop for Everton starlet Harrison Armstrong as Oliver Glasner seeks midfield reinforcements

The East Midlands outfit need engine-room additions after losing Elliot Anderson to Manchester City in a blockbuster £116 million sale earlier this summer. While Austria international Xaver Schlager has already featured in the opening two league matches following his free transfer from RB Leipzig, the coaching staff want greater depth.

Armstrong has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2026-27 campaign, starting both competitive fixtures under Moyes. He marked the opening Premier League weekend by setting up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's deadlock-breaker in a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace before retaining his starting berth in Everton's comprehensive 4-0 Carabao Cup second-round triumph over Preston.