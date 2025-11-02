AFP
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis offers financial support following Huntingdon train attack
Arrests made after train stabbings
According to theBBC, 11 people needed hospital treatment, two of whom remain in life-threatening condition as a result of this weekend's attack. Police were called to Huntingdon railway station at around 7.42pm on Saturday, where the train from Doncaster to London made an unscheduled stop, and since then, a 32-year-old and a 35-year-old have been arrested and questioned at separate police stations. The attack is not being treated as a terror-related incident, and now Forest and club owner Marinakis have paid their respects to those affected by this, as well as pledging to do what they can to help.
- Getty Images Sport
Nottingham Forest vow to help
It is understood that some Forest fans were on that train to London after their 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Saturday afternoon at City Ground. Now, Forest have had their say on the matter.
A club statement reads: "Nottingham Forest Football Club wishes to express its deepest concern and heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London yesterday evening. Many of our London-based supporters were travelling home on that train following our match at the City Ground, and our thoughts are very much with everyone caught up in such a distressing incident. The Club is aware that many individuals demonstrated extraordinary bravery which undoubtedly helped prevent even greater harm. The entire Nottingham Forest family stands firmly behind them as they recover from the events of yesterday."
Marinakis added: "Everyone at Nottingham Forest is shocked and deeply saddened by what happened. The courage and selflessness shown by our supporters on that train represents the very best of humanity and the very best of our club’s community. We will make sure any supporter caught up in this incident receives whatever financial support they require to enable them to access the best possible medical care as they recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."
Police pay respects after 'shocking incident'
Superintendent John Loveless, of the British Transport Police, said it would not be appropriate to "speculate on the causes of the incident" for the time being.
He said: "This is a shocking incident, and my thoughts are with those who have been injured and their families. "At 19:42, we were called to reports of a multiple stabbing on board the 18:25 LNER service from Doncaster to King's Cross. Officers immediately attended Huntingdon station alongside paramedics, where armed police from Cambridgeshire Police boarded the train and arrested two people within eight minutes of the first 999 call. We declared a major incident yesterday, and counter terrorism policing were initially supporting our investigation. However, at this stage, there is nothing to suggest this is a terrorist incident. At this stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident. The station remains closed, but we expect trains to be passing through the station from this morning. Passengers will see a high visibility presence of police officers at stations and on trains throughout today who are there to reassure the public and respond to any concerns."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
While an investigation into this incident and those who committed this crime will continue, Sean Dyche's Forest side are preparing for back-to-back fixtures against Sturm Graz in Europa League action on Thursday, before hosting lowly Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. The Tricky Trees sit 19th in the table but are showing positive signs following the appointment of the former Everton and Burnley boss.
Advertisement