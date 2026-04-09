Nottingham Forest 'expect' Elliot Anderson to join either Man City or United but will demand up to £120m transfer fee

According to Sky Sportsjournalist Florian Plettenberg, Nottingham Forest are bracing themselves for a high-profile exit as Anderson attracts serious interest from the top of the table. The City Ground hierarchy apparently believe the midfielder is destined to join either Manchester United or Manchester City if he moves on during the upcoming transfer window. However, the East Midlands club are not prepared to let their prize asset go cheaply and are said to be ready to hold out for a fee in the region of £100 million to £120m.

Anderson has been a revelation this term, establishing himself as a vital cog for the struggling Forest side. With 41 appearances across all competitions, providing two goals and three assists, his consistency has naturally caught the eye of the division's elite who are looking to bolster their midfield options.