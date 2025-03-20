Alisha Lehmann Maya Jama Baller League UKBaller League UK/MVPs United
Chris Burton

‘Nothing but vibes’ – Alisha Lehmann & Maya Jama bring ‘winning mentality’ to Baller League UK as Juventus star & Love Island host form first all-female coaching team

A. LehmannJuventusPremier LeagueShowbizSerie A FemminileR. Dias

Alisha Lehmann brings "nothing but vibes" to Baller League UK, with the competition’s first all-female coaching team boasting a "winning mentality".

  • Lehmann splitting time between Italy & England
  • Jama now dating Man City defender Dias
  • Feeling confident ahead of quest for glory
