'Not possible to work normally with Jose Mourinho' - Tiago Pinto lifts lid on relationship with 'demanding' former Roma boss as he admits he's still not 'at peace' after resigning as Serie A club's sporting director
Former Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto opened up on his challenges alongside Jose Mourinho, suggesting the former Roma boss was difficult.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- "Demanding" to function with legendary manager
- Mourinho dismissed by Roma in January 2024
- Pinto left the club shortly after